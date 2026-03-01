Soderblom led the team out for warmup and will start Sunday's game against the Mammoth in net, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has not played since Jan. 29, an amount of time that spans six games. However, with the Blackhawks on the second of a back-to-back, he'll get the start Sunday. The 26-year-old is 5-9-2 on the season with a 3.84 GAA and an .874 save percentage. He will go for his first win since Jan. 4 against a Mammoth team 14th in the league at 3.22 goals per game