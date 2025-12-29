Soderblom allowed three goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Soderblom was used in relief, entering at 12:03 of the first period after Spencer Knight allowed four goals. Soderblom stayed in for the second but returned to the bench for the third, likely to rest after posting a shootout win over the Stars on Saturday in addition to his 27:57 of action Sunday. The 26-year-old remains at 4-7-1 with a 4.02 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 13 appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in seven straight outings, so he's not in a great position to challenge the struggling Knight for starts. The Blackhawks host the Islanders on Tuesday for their next game.