Soderblom allowed one goal on 35 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Soderblom turned in an excellent effort, limiting the damage to a John Tavares tally in the second period. Through two starts, Soderblom has allowed three goals on 67 shots -- he may be a bit unfortunate to have a 1-1-0 record so far. He's split the starts evenly with Petr Mrazek, and that pattern may continue as long as Soderblom is playing well.