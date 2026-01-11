default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soderblom (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will be out of action for a second straight game due to the team-wide illness. Soderblom could start Monday versus the Oilers if he recovers faster than Spencer Knight (illness).

More News