Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Remains out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom (illness) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom will be out of action for a second straight game due to the team-wide illness. Soderblom could start Monday versus the Oilers if he recovers faster than Spencer Knight (illness).
