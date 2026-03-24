Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Scheduled to start on Long Island
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will defend the road cage against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Soderblom has picked up just two wins in the calendar year -- he's 2-4-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .890 save percentage over eight appearances since Jan. 4. The 26-year-old will face an Islanders team that is in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference and has netted 12 goals over its last five games, a stretch in which the Isles are 3-2-0.
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