Soderblom is slated to guard the cage versus Edmonton at home Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom is stuck in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.61 GAA and .886 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload with Petr Mrazek and figures to continue to share the starts moving forward. As such, neither netminder should be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.