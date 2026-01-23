Soderblom will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom has gone 2-4-0 over his last seven games, allowing 29 goals in that span. The 26-year-old's getting the starting in the second half of a back-to-back after Spencer Knight won in a shootout, 4-3, over the Hurricanes on Thursday. The Lightning have scored 23 goals over their last six games, winning five of them.