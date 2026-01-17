Soderblom is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Soderblom has a 5-7-1 record, 3.87 GAA and .873 save percentage in 14 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He stopped 13 of 15 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Vegas on Jan. 4 in his last start. Boston has won its past five games and seven of its past eight, improving to a 27-19-2 record this season. Boston has outscored the competition 22-5 across its last five games.