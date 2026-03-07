Soderblom will guard the home goal versus the Canucks on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will get a start in a soft matchup against the NHL's worst team. The 26-year-old posted a 22-save shutout over the Mammoth in his last outing. This is the kind of game where Soderblom is a viable streaming and DFS option for fantasy managers.