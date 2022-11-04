Soderblom will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus the Jets, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom was outstanding in his second start of the season Thursday against LA, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to his first career NHL victory. The 23-year-old netminder will try to stay sharp in a road matchup with a surging Winnipeg team that's won four of its last five games.