Soderblom will protect the home crease versus Toronto on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom is 7-12-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 25 outings this season. He will face Toronto, who are 12th in NHL scoring, generating 3.07 goals per game this season.
