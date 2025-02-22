Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soderblom will protect the home crease versus Toronto on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom is 7-12-5 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 25 outings this season. He will face Toronto, who are 12th in NHL scoring, generating 3.07 goals per game this season.

More News