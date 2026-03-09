Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tagged with OT defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Soderblom avoided the loss in regulation, but an overtime goal from Miro Heiskanen just 22 seconds into the period forced the 26-year-old to settle with another defeat. Soderblom has dropped three of his last four starts, going 1-2-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .881 save percentage in that span. Since Spencer Knight (illness) won't be available Monday, Drew Commesso will get the nod on the second leg of the back-to-back set against Utah. Soderblom should be the Blackhawks' No. 1 goaltender until Knight is ready to return, though.
