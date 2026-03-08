default-cbs-image
Soderblom will start Sunday's road game against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Spencer Knight (illness) is unavailable for a second consecutive game Sunday, so Soderblom will start for the third time in the Blackhawks' last four matchups. Across his last two outings, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .905 save percentage.

