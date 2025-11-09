default-cbs-image
Soderblom will defend the road net against Detroit on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom is coming off a 21-save effort in Monday's 3-1 loss to Seattle. He has a 1-2-1 record this season while allowing 12 goals on 104 shots. Detroit sits 21st in the league with 2.87 goals per game this campaign.

