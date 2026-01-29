Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will defend the road cage against the Penguins on Thursday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Soderblom has featured in just two of the Hawks' last 11 contests, losing both games while posting a 2.99 GAA and .889 save percentage. With the 26-year-old Swede starting the first game of Chicago's back-to-back, fantasy managers can expect to see Spencer Knight get the nod at home versus Columbus on Friday.
