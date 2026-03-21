Soderblom allowed four goals on 49 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Soderblom was under pressure all game as the Avalanche out-shot the Blackhawks 49-20. The 26-year-old did his best to keep the game close, but that was an uphill battle from the start. It's a third straight loss for Soderblom, who has given up 12 goals on 100 shots in that span. He's now at a 6-11-3 record with a 3.72 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 21 outings this season. Spencer Knight is likely to get the nod Sunday at home versus the Predators.