Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Under siege in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom allowed four goals on 49 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Soderblom was under pressure all game as the Avalanche out-shot the Blackhawks 49-20. The 26-year-old did his best to keep the game close, but that was an uphill battle from the start. It's a third straight loss for Soderblom, who has given up 12 goals on 100 shots in that span. He's now at a 6-11-3 record with a 3.72 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 21 outings this season. Spencer Knight is likely to get the nod Sunday at home versus the Predators.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Not starting after all•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Slated to face Utah•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tagged with OT defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine against Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Gives up four goals in loss•