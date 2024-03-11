Soderblom stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 7-4 victory over Arizona.

It was an up-and-down outing for Soderblom, though he made some big saves while Chicago exploded for seven goals, giving the 24-year-old netminder back-to-back wins for the first time this year. Soderblom improves to 4-18-1 on the season with an .881 save percentage and 3.88 GAA. He could play his way into a timeshare with Petr Mrazek down the stretch behind a rebuilding Blackhawks team.