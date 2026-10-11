Bedard (shoulder) participated fully in Sunday's practice, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

According to Roumeliotis on Sunday, Bedard has a doctor's visit scheduled for this coming week to update the 21-year-old forward's timeline for a potential return. It's unclear if Bedard will be ready to play as early as Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh, but he appears to be inching toward his 2026-27 debut. He notched 30 goals and 75 points in 69 regular-season games for the Blackhawks in 2025-26.