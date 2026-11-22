Bedard will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder in the coming week, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic adds that Bedard is slated to undergo the same surgery as the one he had on his left shoulder in the offseason. He returned in a little over three months from that operation, beating an expected four-month timeline. If his recovery this time around is similar, expect Bedard to be sidelined until at least March. He will likely end up on injured reserve when the Blackhawks need his roster spot.