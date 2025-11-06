Bedard scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Bedard extended his point streak to six games (five goals, six assists) with this effort against his hometown team. The 20-year-old center is now at seven goals, 18 points, 46 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 14 appearances. Bedard's offense has taken a significant step up this season, which makes him a threat to top the 80-point mark for the first time in his career.