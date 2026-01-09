Bedard (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Washington, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Bedard returns to the lineup following a 12-game stint on injured reserve due to his shoulder problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old center was rolling offensively with 28 points in his last 18 outings, including nine multi-point outings. With his injury concerns behind him, Bedard figures to reclaim his spot on the top line as well as the No. 1 power-play unit.