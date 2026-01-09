default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bedard (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Washington, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Bedard returns to the lineup following a 12-game stint on injured reserve due to his shoulder problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old center was rolling offensively with 28 points in his last 18 outings, including nine multi-point outings. With his injury concerns behind him, Bedard figures to reclaim his spot on the top line as well as the No. 1 power-play unit.

More News