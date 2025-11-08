Bedard scored a goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Bedard set up three goals by the Blackhawks, including two by Tyler Bertuzzi, one of which was on the power play. To close out the scoring, Bedard forced a turnover and scored an unassisted tally to complete his second four-point effort in his last six games. He's produced six goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak. He's also the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 150 career points, which he did with his goal. The 20-year-old has eight tallies, 14 helpers, 50 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 15 appearances. His 22 points rank second in the NHL, one behind the Sharks' Macklin Celebrini, who had two points Friday versus the Jets to maintain the lead for another day.