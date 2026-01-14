Bedard (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Bedard missed Monday's game against the Oilers due to an illness, but he appears to have moved past the issue a few days later. The 20-year-old has made two appearances since returning from a 12-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and he's recorded two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while averaging 19:00 of ice time across that span. It seems likely that he'll be able to suit up for Thursday's home game against the Flames.