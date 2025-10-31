Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two assists Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard had two assists and took three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.
Bedard couldn't extend his goal streak to three games, but the star center still found a way to make an impact after assisting in two of the team's three goals. Bedard has cracked the scoresheet in four of Chicago's last five games, tallying eight points (four goals, four helpers) over that stretch.
