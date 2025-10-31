default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bedard had two assists and took three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Bedard couldn't extend his goal streak to three games, but the star center still found a way to make an impact after assisting in two of the team's three goals. Bedard has cracked the scoresheet in four of Chicago's last five games, tallying eight points (four goals, four helpers) over that stretch.

More News