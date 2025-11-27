Bedard recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Bedard was involved in two of the team's three goals, but as has been the case of late, his contributions weren't enough to lift Chicago to a better outcome. The Blackhawks are riding a four-game losing skid, but Bedard continues to find ways to produce every time, and he has four points (one goal, three assists) in that span. The 20-year-old phenom is up to 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in only 12 games since the beginning of November.