Murphy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked four shots, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Murphy scored at 8:57 of the second period and helped out on a Landon Slaggert goal just 3:30 later. The 32-year-old Murphy has done little on offense this season, though he has earned five points over his last seven outings. He's up to a total of one goal, seven assists, 38 shots on net, 43 hits, 63 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 43 appearances, mainly in a bottom-four role.