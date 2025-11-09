Nazar (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nazar was injured during Friday's game against the Flames, but whether he plays in Sunday's matinee against the Red Wings or not, there isn't a ton of concern this could be a lengthy lineup absence. The 21-year-old has 11 points (five goals, six assists) through 15 games so far but none in his last five. Should the young center miss the game Sunday, expect Sam Lafferty to draw into the lineup in his place.