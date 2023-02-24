McCabe (illness) missed practice Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
McCabe threw up eight times according to coach Luke Richardson. The defenseman is hopeful of playing Saturday versus San Jose. McCabe's name has been bandied about in trade rumors, so when he misses a practice, rumors tend to run rampant, but he is ill at this time. McCabe has two goals, 17 assists, 119 hits and 115 blocked shots in 54 games this season.
