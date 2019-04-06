Kurashev made his professional debut in AHL Rockford's 2-1 loss to Texas on Friday.

He finished the contest scoreless to go along with a minus-1 rating. A fourth-round selection of Chicago in 2018, Kurashev had a breakout season. He played brilliantly for his native Switzerland at the World Junior Championship and was equally effective (29 goals, 65 points in 59 games) for his QMJHL club in Quebec. Kurashev signed his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in early March.