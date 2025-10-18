Donato scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Donato's putting his slow start to the season behind him -- he's earned two goals and an assist over the last three games. His tally Friday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 29-year-old has added 15 shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over six appearances. Donato's got some scoring potential, but matching last year's 31-goal, 62-point effort will be a tall task.