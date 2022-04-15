Jones had two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with three shots and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.
Jones was heavily involved on both ends of the ice, as is typical for the minute-munching defenseman. Unfortunately for Jones and the Blackhawks, he hasn't helped the team achieve much success in his first year in the Windy City. In terms of personal accolades, Jones needs just one more point to reach 50 for the second time in his career.
