Raddysh scored a goal in a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Raddysh found the back of the net for the second straight game. That gives him six goals and nine points in 21 contests this season. He had a rough patch from Oct. 30-Nov. 23 where he was limited to one goal and no assists in 11 games, but with that behind him, his offensive pace is picking up again.