Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner recorded an empty-net goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Jenner closed out the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third period, but he also delivered two assists in this high-scoring win. Jenner should continue to find ways to produce as long as he remains in a top-six role. He's coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he was limited to only 19 points in 26 regular-season showings, so unless he has a dramatic turnaround in form, he's not expected to play a significant role in most fantasy formats.
