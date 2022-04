Meyer notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Meyer set up Sean Kuraly's goal 53 seconds into the second period. Meyer had been held off the scoresheet in his last three games after earning his first two NHL points April 5 against the Flyers. He's added six shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating in six contests in a fourth-line role since he made his Blue Jackets debut.