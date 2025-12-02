Coyle produced a goal and two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The veteran center's tally early in the third period put the Blue Jackets in the lead for good after they'd fallen into an early 2-0 hole. Coyle was acquired from the Avs this offseason to fill a checking role, but he's been a surprising offensive contributor as well, and over the last 10 games he's delivered two goals and nine points thanks to a pair of three-point performances.