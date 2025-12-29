Sillinger scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Sillinger ended an eight-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He had two assists and a minus-6 rating in that span, a stretch that has seen him drop to the fourth line. His ice time bottomed out at 8:11 in Sunday's contest. Sillinger has four goals, 16 points, 69 shots on net, 40 hits and 16 PIM across 36 appearances this season.