Sillinger (upper-body) will be a game-time decision in Carolina on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Sillinger sat out Wednesday's tilt in Toronto after playing 19:10 against the Islanders on Monday. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 23 points in 45 games this season. Should Sillinger be healthy enough to play, Jordan Harris could be a healthy scratch with Jack Johnson returning to the blue line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Not playing versus Kraken•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Considered game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Manages helper in loss•