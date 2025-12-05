Sillinger notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Sillinger is stuck in a 16-game goal drought, but he's earned six assists in that span, including one in each of his last two outings. The 22-year-old is playing on the second line and second power-play unit, so he should continue to get chances to contribute. For the season, he's up to 11 points, 47 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 26 appearances.