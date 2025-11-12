Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Slated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger (illness) is projected to play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
After a one-game absence, Sillinger appears set to return. The 22-year-old is likely to slot in on the third line in his usual spot alongside Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier.
