Sillinger (illness) is projected to play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

After a one-game absence, Sillinger appears set to return. The 22-year-old is likely to slot in on the third line in his usual spot alongside Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier.

