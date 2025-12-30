Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Two-point effort Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Bumped up to center the Blue Jackets' second line between Dmitri Voronkov and Miles Wood with Sean Monahan (undisclosed) a late scratch, Sillinger made an immediate impact by helping to set up the first two goals of the night, including Damon Severson's game-winner early in the second period. Sillinger is putting the finishing touches on a productive December that has seen the 22-year-old deliver two goals and nine points in 13 contests.
