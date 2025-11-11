Sillinger is dealing with an illness and isn't in the lineup for Monday's road game versus the Oilers, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Sillinger will miss his first game of the season Monday. Miles Wood (illness) is also unavailable in Edmonton, so Zach Aston-Reese and Isac Lundestrom will suit up and skate in fourth-line roles. Sillinger's next chance to return to game action will be in the second half of a back-to-back in Seattle on Tuesday.