Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Mateychuk missed one game due to the injury. He is slated to be back on the top pairing with Zach Werenski. Prior to the injury, Mateychuk had scored a goal and added an assist in his previous two outings. The 21-year-old remains an interesting option for fantasy managers for his scoring potential.
