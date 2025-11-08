Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's clash in Vancouver, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Mateychuk missed Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Calgary because of the injury. He has three goals and five points in 12 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. If Mateychuk is able to return Saturday, then Dysin Mayo will probably be a healthy scratch.
