Head coach Dean Evason said after Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth that Mateychuk (upper body) will be evaluated Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Mateychuk played just one shift during Sunday's victory before exiting the game. If the left-shot blueliner is sidelined for Tuesday's home matchup against the Flames, Jake Christiansen will draw back into the lineup.