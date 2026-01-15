Gudbranson (hip) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson looks poised to play for the first time since Oct. 25 versus the Penguins. Even with his activation, the veteran blueliner is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could periodically serve as a healthy scratch. In order to clear a roster spot for Gudbranson, Dysin Mayo will likely be shipped back to the minors.