Gudbranson (shoulder) is expected to return at some point soon, perhaps against the Devils or Panthers on Monday or Thursday, respectively, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson was originally expected to be out of action until April, so it seems the blueliner is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery. Once given the all-clear, the veteran defenseman will likely replace Jack Johnson in the lineup, which will likely see him and Jordan Harris firmly relegated to the press box as healthy scratches.