Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gudbranson (hip) won't play Tuesday versus the Sabres, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Gudbranson experienced hip soreness during warmups and won't play. He recently missed four games due to a lower-body injury, and it's unclear if these issues are related. His status for Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs has yet to be determined. Jake Christiansen will play in place of Gudbranson.
