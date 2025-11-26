default-cbs-image
Gudbranson (hip) will remain out of the lineup when the Blue Jackets face Toronto on Wednesday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Gudbranson hasn't played since Oct. 25, and he might not be close to returning. When he is available, Gudbranson will be an option for the third pairing, but there's no guarantee he'll consistently be in the lineup.

