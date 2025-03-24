Gudbranson (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson hasn't suited up since mid-October due to a shoulder procedure, but he'll be back in action on the road Monday. He logged six goals, 20 assists, 170 blocked shots, 92 hits and 74 PIM while averaging 19:40 of ice time over 78 appearances with the Blue Jackets last year, but it's possible that he faces some limitations Monday following his lengthy absence.