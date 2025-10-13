Gudbranson (upper body) won't play against New Jersey on Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Gudbranson suffered the injury in Saturday's 7-4 win over Minnesota, and it's unclear how long he will be out of action. The 33-year-old Gudbranson didn't participate in Monday's morning skate, and he will be replaced in the lineup by Jake Christiansen.